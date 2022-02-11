IMPACT star Lady Frost recently participated in a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where Frost discussed how important the NWA Empowerr special was for her career, and what her experience has been like in IMPACT thus far. Highlights from the interview are below.

On NWA Empowerrr being so important for her career:

It was the EmPowerrr match. I think that was the match that put me on the map, when people thought I was a genuine threat or talent and then the Knockouts [Knockdown] pay-per-view that they [IMPACT Wrestling] had. I think that was a big match too against Rachel Ellering. I think that was the first time that I got to prove to IMPACT that I got to go and that I could hold up with their Knockouts. I think that’s what possibly got me a job so, those two, and they were like back-to-back, almost a month apart.

Talks competing in the first ever Knockouts Ultimate X match:

And the Ultimate X match in IMPACT, that was a goal of mine. I didn’t even know they were having an all-women’s Ultimate X so when I talked to Gail [Kim], when we were going over the contract, I said, ‘Listen, it’s been a goal of mine to be in a Ultimate X match in the X Division, intergender, whatever. I just wanna be the first woman in one’ and then they decided to do an all-female Ultimate X which was even better to make history with five other females so…

On her time in IMPACT thus far:

Well, I wasn’t signed with IMPACT then [when she wrestled Savannah Evans in 2021]. I think I was still on the ‘let’s see how she does.’ I do love IMPACT. The locker room is great, I love the energy there, I think it’s super cool. The fans are awesome. Like we have really, really great fans.

