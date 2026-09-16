Lady Shani has shared a look at the injury she suffered during AAA TripleMania 34.

Shani was injured early in the opening match of Night One on Friday in Las Vegas while teaming with Jack Cartwheel and Mini Abismo Negro against Adelicious, Mini Vikingo and Mascarita Sagrada.

After Shani appeared to be struck in the face, the match was temporarily stopped so medical personnel could tend to her. The bout eventually resumed without Shani.

Taking to Instagram, Shani posted a video documenting her TripleMania experience, which included footage of the moment she was injured as well as a photo showing the cut she suffered above her eye.

“I wanted to film my entire day for you, from the moment I woke up through training, food, getting ready… all the way to the end of the show,” Shani wrote. “The idea was to give you a little glimpse of everything that goes on behind those few minutes you see us in the ring.”

Shani explained that the injury brought those plans to an unexpected end.

“But we never know how a match is going to end… and this time, the video ended sooner than I ever imagined too,” she continued. “After this, I wasn’t able to keep filming.”

Shani went on to compare the unexpected turn of events to how quickly circumstances can change in everyday life.

“And I think, in a way, that’s also a reflection of life. We can make plans, prepare ourselves, imagine how things are going to turn out… but everything can change in a second.”

She concluded by saying that while the day didn’t end as she had envisioned, the experience is now part of her story.

“Nothing is written in stone,” Shani added. “All we can do is live, learn, get back up, and keep going. This day didn’t end the way I expected, but it’s part of my story too.”

Following TripleMania, it was reported that Shani was “doing well” and showed no signs of having suffered a concussion.