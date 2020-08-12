Lana Backs Up Claim That She and Rusev Had Sex on the Tank He Used at WrestleMania 31

Lana took to Instagram this afternoon and claimed she had sex with husband Rusev on the tank he used in his WrestleMania 31 entrance for the WWE United States title loss to John Cena.
The WWE RAW Superstar made a post this afternoon, showing the two in the Black Sea, and commented on two rare locations they’ve had sex at.
She wrote, “We just had sex in the Black Sea @tobemiro ! And on the tank at Wrestlemania!!! [sunglasses emoji]”
It’s interesting to note that Ryan Satin tweeted in November 2019 that Rusev “apparently tried” to have sex with Lana in the tank. Rusev responded and seemed to confirm that they did.
He responded with, “Tried !?”
Rusev and Lana are currently on vacation in Lozenets, Bulgaria. Rusev thanked his brother for the vacation and tagged his Instagram post from the Hotel Oasis del Sol, which is on the Black Sea.
You can view the tank entrance in the WWE Playlist episode on Rusev seen above. Below is video from Rusev’s WWE Photo Shoot episode where he talked about the entrance being the best ever, along with the new Instagram posts from the happy couple and the November 2019 tweet:
Tried !? https://t.co/Fp6H8X2UjR
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) November 13, 2019
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Backstage News on How Angry Matt Hardy Was After the Sammy Guevara Chair Incident, Guevara’s Heat
- Full Sail University Issues Serious Response to Fan Tweet on WWE Security
- Pineapple Pete Finished With AEW?
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Former WWE Superstar Returns to Impact Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Full Details on New WWE President & CFO Nick Khan’s Contract – Pay, Company Benefits, More
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman