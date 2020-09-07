WWE women’s division star Lana took to Twitter this evening to throw praise to Natalya, who the Ravishing Russian calls a locker room leader before promoting tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw. She writes, “I am so #thankful that I have @NatbyNature as my leader. She is not only the winningest female of all time, she is the in ring general that I get to learn from ! She is the TRUE leader of the locker & she is the #BOAT ! Watch us tomorrow on Monday Night.”

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Canvas 2 Canvas” series, this time featuring artist Rob Schamberger’s incredible work on Finn Balor, Ruby Riott, Timothy Thatcher, and Mercedes Martinez. Check it out below.