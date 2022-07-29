Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) recently spoke with Liam Alexander-Stewart of Inside The Ropes to discuss various topics. She called out WWE for their double standard treatment of women, and brought up Brock Lesnar’s recent walkout vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out, something AEW World Champion CM Punk also did in a recent interview.

Lana called on the pro wrestling industry to make a change.

“Yeah, I mean, I think it’s a good question. You know, it’s really interesting now that Brock just walked out last week and so my question is, what’s the difference between Brock walking out and Sasha and Naomi walking out?,” she asked. “You know why weren’t the commentators asking, was Brock unprofessional? You know? Was Brock frozen in limbo? No. He’s actually going to main event, one of the biggest pay per views of the year.

“So I think, again, that this controversy goes much bigger than just a Vince McMahon conversation and it goes to like, is there double standard in wrestling still?. We see it in Hollywood. There’s been big Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, when they took a stand and go, ‘Hey, we’re not going to work for less than these men.’ Charlize Theron shouldn’t be working less than Chris Hemsworth anyway. You know, good thing she stood up and said, ‘Hey, I want equality.’”

She continued, “It’s just like to me, I’m like there’s just a double standard between how what men can do, what men get away, with the men’s pay and the women and I don’t think that’s cool. You know, they dragged them through the mud. I understand that probably Vince was offended by what they did. But at the end of the day, it just it was real petty, you know? And I got my girls back, like Sasha and Naomi. I just think that there needs to be a change in wrestling, you see? Sure. There’s a long list of stuff. Misconduct with other people, other men in that business that are high up on the on the on the whole. What about that?”

Lana has been away from WWE since being released along with other budget cuts on June 2, 2021. She continues to do modeling, acting and runs her own website at CJPerry.com. Lana will make her first appearance with husband Miro of AEW at Starrcast V in Nashville this weekend.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is ITR’s full interview with Lana:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.