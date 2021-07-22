Deadline is reporting that pro-wrestling star CJ Perry (fka as Lana in WWE) has been cast in the reality series The Surreal Life, a reboot of a show that lasted six seasons in the early 2000s. Joining the Ravishing Russian will be NBA legend Dennis Rodman, and celebrities Tamar Braxton and Kim Coles.
Check out a full description of the show below.
The series is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment, which produced the original. Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez and Nicole Elliott exec produce for the Banijay-owned company, Elena Diaz, Tolani Holmes and Dan Caster are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Group and Kat Uyenco, Jen McGrogan and Jordan Browne are co-executive producers for 51 Minds. Donny Herran and Angela Liao serve as Executives in Charge for MTV Entertainment Group
“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.