– There is an online pre-sale for the episode of WWE Raw scheduled to emanate from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. on July 21. The venue released the following: “Monday Night Raw is BACK! Toyota Center is excited to host WWE RAW on July 21! See your favorite WWE superstars like World Heavy Weight Champion Gunther, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Penta, Main Event Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, The New Day, Liv Morgan, and more!” For pre-sale information, visit AXS.com.

– Lana surfaced on social media to share multiple photos of herself with Rusev, Joe Hendry, Liv Morgan and others backstage after Rusev’s surprise return at the Raw After Mania episode of WWE Raw on Netflix this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Rusev is back on Raw,” she wrote as the caption to the post (see below). “Everyone in this swipe thank you! To the fans thank you!!”