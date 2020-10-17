WWE star Lana released a new video with Liv Morgan where the Ravishing Russian drinks a glass of raw eggs in order to prepare for her upcoming Raw women’s title matchup against champion Asuka. Lana writes, “I will do anything for the #Raw Women’s Championship ! Including drinking Raw eggs with @YaOnlyLivvOnce!!!!!!”

New vlog !

The Big Show has been nominated for a Best Supporting Actor award by the East Europe International Film Festival for his work in the film, “Marcus.” The official Twitter account for the film revealed the news earlier today. They writes, “We are thrilled and honored with the 9 nominations we have received from the East Europe Int. Film Festival. Congrats to the nominees, @KatanaMalone, @WWETheBigShow, @jenn_sharp, @JoseLMartinez17, @fusionfilmfests.”