Lana Gives Update on Her Mother After Positive COVID-19 Test

Lana revealed on Twitter that her mother is out of the hospital and is back at home resting after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
“My Mom is out of the hospital & home resting. [praying hands emoji],” Lana wrote.
Lana noted last week that her mother was taken to the Emergency Room with breathing troubles. She was then put into the Intensive Care Unit after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Lana then revealed the next day that her father had tested positive for the virus. Her husband Rusev then announced that he was also battling COVID-19.
There’s been no update on if Lana may have the coronavirus, but she’s had at least some time off RAW this month.
You can see a few of Lana’s recent tweets on her mother below:
My Mom is out of the hospital & home resting. 🙏🏼
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 14, 2020
Mom, You are strong. You will beat covid. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DIItHhTTGY
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 9, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Kenny Omega Says They’re Close To Revealing Footage For AEW Video Game, Compares It To Nintento 64 Classics
- Cody Rhodes Addresses Recent Claims on CM Punk’s AEW Contract Talks
- Original Plans for RAW Tag Team Match, Possible Plans for Kevin Owens
- Kevin Owens on Talking with Vince McMahon About Returning to WWE NXT
- WWE Releases Nikki Cross vs. Bayley Extreme Rules Poster with Classic Horror Movie Theme
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury