Lana Gives Update on Her Mother After Positive COVID-19 Test

Lana revealed on Twitter that her mother is out of the hospital and is back at home resting after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

“My Mom is out of the hospital & home resting. [praying hands emoji],” Lana wrote.

Lana noted last week that her mother was taken to the Emergency Room with breathing troubles. She was then put into the Intensive Care Unit after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Lana then revealed the next day that her father had tested positive for the virus. Her husband Rusev then announced that he was also battling COVID-19.

There’s been no update on if Lana may have the coronavirus, but she’s had at least some time off RAW this month.

You can see a few of Lana’s recent tweets on her mother below:

My Mom is out of the hospital & home resting. 🙏🏼 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 14, 2020

Mom, You are strong. You will beat covid. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DIItHhTTGY — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 9, 2020

