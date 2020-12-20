WWE star Lana took to Twitter earlier today and commented on being removed from today’s TLC pay per view, with rumors circulating that Charlotte Flair will replace the Ravishing Russian in her scheduled tag team championship matchup. She writes, “I have never worked harder in my life to improve at something. I’m genuinely heartbroken to be taken out of #WWETLC.”

Speaking of TLC…WWE has released today’s TLC edition of The Bump on the company Youtube channel, which will feature special appearances by The Miz, Paul Heyman, Natalya, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.