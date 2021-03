During a YouTube video she posted, Lana spoke on why she thinks she’s as or more dedicated than any other wrestler in the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

I see a lot of women complaining about their lack of opportunities but I don’t see them taking no days off, in wrestling training, in acting class, writing, going after it with a smile on their face after being told NO over and over again. Have actions speaker louder than words.

Credit: YouTube.