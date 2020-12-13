WWE star Lana recently spoke with Sportskeeda to discuss her love affair storyline with Liv Morgan from earlier in the year. Hear her thoughts on Morgan, including how she believes the angle could be picked up at any point, below.

I love Liv Morgan so much. I was excited to do what we did, because Liv Morgan is one of my best friends, and I have been close with her over the years. And really our bond for wrestling … We love WWE. We love wrestling so much. And, so you know, we have an incredible bond. I can see the story picking up any time, any day. You know? Like I think it’s a very, very compelling story and I would love to revisit it. So, that’s what I was told. That we’re going to revisit it at some point. So I’m looking forward to revisiting it at some point.

Full interview can be found here.