Lana took to Twitter overnight and commented on finally breaking her “table streak” after being put through the announce table by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax for 9 straight weeks.

Last night’s RAW saw Jax and partner Shayna Baszler get involved in Lana’s title match against RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. This led to a non-title tag team match and while Jax almost put Lana through a table for the tenth time, Lana countered and Jax ended up flying over the table instead. That led to Asuka rolling Baszler up for the pin.

Asuka and Lana’s win came just 24 hours after the Women’s Team RAW defeated Team SmackDown in the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series, with Lana being the Sole Survivor. Lana took to Twitter last night and reacted to The Streak ending.

“So grateful to get a win with our champion @WWEAsuka and to break @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler table streak ! [star struck emoji] #WWERaw,” she wrote.

Lana also commented on her journey moving forward.

She wrote, “It didn’t take one night to prepare me for #SurvivorSeries and it will take a lot more than that to stop my journey moving forward! #WWERaw”

You can see Lana’s full tweets below:

