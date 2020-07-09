Lana Says Her Father Now Has the Coronavirus

Lana’s father has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Lana announced on Twitter today that her father has the coronavirus, less than 24 hours after her mother also tested positive.

“My dad tested positive for covid. Please keep my family in your prayers,” Lana announced this afternoon.

She added in a follow-up tweet, “My parents never go outside ……. so this is just mind blowing”

This comes after Lana announced on Wednesday that her mother was in the Intensive Care Unit due to a positive coronavirus test. She noted earlier in the day that her mother, who is asthmatic, had been taken to the Emergency Room with breathing troubles. She later tested positive for the virus and was put on oxygen.

There’s still no word yet on if Lana will be forced to quarantine if she’s been around her parents. She has recently been involved in a storyline with Natalya on the WWE RAW brand and last appeared during the June 29 show.

You can see Lana’s related tweets below:

My parents never go outside ……. so this is just mind blowing — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 9, 2020

My dad tested positive for covid. Please keep my family in your prayers — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 9, 2020

My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the thoughts & prayers ❤️ — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 9, 2020

Please keep my Mom in your thoughts and prayers. She can’t breathe and is heading into the ER right now. 🙏🏼 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 8, 2020

