Lana Says Her Mother Has the Coronavirus and Is Hospitalized

Lana took to Twitter tonight and announced that her mother is currently in the hospital with COVID-19.
Lana had noted earlier in the afternoon that her mother was having trouble breathing, and was being taken to the Emergency Room. She posted an update tonight during WWE NXT and said her mother had tested positive for the coronavirus, and is now in the Intensive Care Unit. She also said her mother is asthmatic.
“My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the thoughts & prayers [heart emoji],” she wrote.
There’s no word yet on if Lana will be forced to quarantine if she’s been around her mom. She has been working a storyline with Natalya on the WWE RAW brand as of late and last appeared during the June 29 episode.
You can see Lana’s related tweets below:
Please keep my Mom in your thoughts and prayers. She can’t breathe and is heading into the ER right now. 🙏🏼
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 8, 2020
My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the thoughts & prayers ❤️
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 9, 2020
