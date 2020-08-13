Lana Says Instagram Deleted Her Post About Sex on the WrestleMania 31 Tank

As noted earlier this week, Lana took to Instagram and made a post about how she and Rusev just had sex in the Black Sea while on vacation in Bulgaria, also adding that they had sex on the tank that Rusev used for his WrestleMania 31 entrance. You can read that full post at this link.
Lana returned to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that the social network removed her post for “nudity or sexual activity.”
The notice she received from Instagram read like this: “We removed your post because it goes against our Community Guidelines on nudity or sexual activity. Our guidelines are based on our global community, and some audiences may be sensitive to different things.”
The post did not contain any nudity, but it did include the brief caption on having sex in the Black Sea and on the tank. Lanna accused Instagram of being prejudice.
“Instagram is prejudice towards the Black Sea, prejudice towards the Bulgarian brute, towards Bulgaria. Because I don’t see any other reason why all 95 percent of IG can post explicit content but I can’t post a picture kissing my Bulgarian husband in Bulgaria ??? But all the Americans in America can ? At least #tiktok apologizes for being prejudice but @instagram you are the worst ! You allow me to get bullied by so many people on here and then descriminate towards REAL LOVE ! PLEASE SHARE. [heart emoji],” she wrote.
Below is her full post on the original post being removed:
View this post on Instagram
Instagram is prejudice towards the Black Sea, prejudice towards the Bulgarian brute, towards Bulgaria. Because I don’t see any other reason why all 95 percent of IG can post explicit content but I can’t post a picture kissing my Bulgarian husband in Bulgaria ??? But all the Americans in America can ? At least #tiktok apologizes for being prejudice but @instagram you are the worst ! You allow me to get bullied by so many people on here and then descriminate towards REAL LOVE ! PLEASE SHARE. ❤️
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Big Update on The Velveteen Dream’s WWE NXT Status
- Longtime WWE Referee Mike Chioda Appears on AEW Dynamite
- WWE NXT Star Takes Scary Bump at Tonight’s Tapings During Match to Air Next Week
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- The Velveteen Dream Returns In WWE NXT Main Event, Updates on the Ladder Match at “Takeover: XXX”
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman