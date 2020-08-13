Lana Says Instagram Deleted Her Post About Sex on the WrestleMania 31 Tank

As noted earlier this week, Lana took to Instagram and made a post about how she and Rusev just had sex in the Black Sea while on vacation in Bulgaria, also adding that they had sex on the tank that Rusev used for his WrestleMania 31 entrance. You can read that full post at this link.

Lana returned to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that the social network removed her post for “nudity or sexual activity.”

The notice she received from Instagram read like this: “We removed your post because it goes against our Community Guidelines on nudity or sexual activity. Our guidelines are based on our global community, and some audiences may be sensitive to different things.”

The post did not contain any nudity, but it did include the brief caption on having sex in the Black Sea and on the tank. Lanna accused Instagram of being prejudice.

“Instagram is prejudice towards the Black Sea, prejudice towards the Bulgarian brute, towards Bulgaria. Because I don’t see any other reason why all 95 percent of IG can post explicit content but I can’t post a picture kissing my Bulgarian husband in Bulgaria ??? But all the Americans in America can ? At least #tiktok apologizes for being prejudice but @instagram you are the worst ! You allow me to get bullied by so many people on here and then descriminate towards REAL LOVE ! PLEASE SHARE. [heart emoji],” she wrote.

Below is her full post on the original post being removed:

