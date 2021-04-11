WWE superstar Lana took to Twitter earlier today to thank her husband, AEW’s Miro, as well as her father, for attending night one of WrestleMania 37, where the Ravishing Russian teamed up with Naomi in the women’s turmoil tag team matchup.

Lana writes, “Yesterday, I was surprised by @ToBeMiro and Dad! My father supported all my decisions to get me here, and my husband supported my decision this year to live in a hotel for 250 days, thousands of miles from home, so I could be closer to training. I’m a lucky woman.”

The Best Man would respond by writing, “I wouldn’t miss your match for the world. I love you!”

Lana and Naomi were eliminated first in the turmoil tag, which was eventually won by Natalya and Tamina.