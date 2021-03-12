WWE star Lana recently spoke with Comicbook.com to discuss a number of different topics, including how the Ravishing Russian wanted to manage former Raw women’s champion Nia Jax after meeting her in 2014, and the importance a character learning to adapt over time. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she wanted to manage Nia Jax after meeting her in 2014:

I feel so many things about it [her and Nia’s feud] because I think when I first met Nia in 2014, I instantly… At the time I was managing Rusev and I was like, ‘Man, I want to manage this girl. This girl, I mean, gosh, she’s going to be a killer.’ I wanted to manage her, I wanted to go into the story with her. It’s interesting that years later, I’m in a program with her and we’re telling compelling stories and we’re telling stories that people are talking about and are trending every week and that I am so blessed for it and I’m so grateful for the opportunity.

Talks the importance of your character evolving over time: