Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Lana recently took part in a virtual signing with East Coast Autographs, where the Ravishing Russian discussed a number of topics, including how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once called her because she had dyed her hair blue, a change that WWE didn’t want. Highlights are below.

How she received a phone call from Vince McMahon and was discouraged by Michael Hayes for dying her hair blue:

“I wore blue hair one time. I showed up with blue…I colored my hair blue, with was like a shampoo. I was bored, probably going through an identity crisis again [laughs]. So, I did my hair blue and Michael Hayes walks up to me and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘I don’t know, it matches my costume.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no. no.’ I showed up with blonde hair the next day and he’s like, ‘Ah, you look great.’ So, there you go. I also got a call from Vince McMahon about the blue hair. I’ll have to be blonde forever.”

Says she also received a call ahead of her Royal Rumble participation because she had brown hair at the time:

“I had like light brown hair, what I did for Royal Rumble last year. I got a call, I was told, ‘That wasn’t Lana’ and I had to put my hair in a pony(tail), I had to go lighter, and I couldn’t wear the color gold. I had to wear the color pink only. I had little boy cut shorts and they were like, ‘No, no, no, you have to wear the little tights.”

