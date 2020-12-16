WWE star Lana recently spoke with the New York Post regarding WWE’s third party ban and how she wants to be a manager again. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether WWE can work out the third-party issue with superstars:

Absolutely. I know we are all in that discussion with the company of trying to work that out. Once again, the world has changed quickly. Everything has moved into digital space now. So there is a lot, a lot of money that can be made on the digital front from brand deals to Twitch, to YouTube. There’s so much money that maybe WWE didn’t always see they could make. I may not be a main-event WrestleMania player, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make a lot of money on the digital front. And I think with a lot of different people, you see that. I see that. I think coming from the entertainment world to this, I always look at things in casting. So I look at our girls and I’m like, ‘Man, Ruby Riott can make so much money in this aspect, Liv Morgan, Mandy (Rose) there, me there.’ I’m always like, ‘Ah, I should be a manager.’

Says she would love to be a manager again: