Lance Anoa’i’s run with WWE has officially come to an end. The second-generation star — and member of the famed Anoa’i wrestling dynasty — announced on Friday that he has been released from his NXT contract.

Anoa’i shared the news in a post on social media, confirming that his time with the company had wrapped up and expressing both gratitude and determination as he looks toward the next chapter of his career.

In his post, Anoa’i wrote: “I would officially announce my departure from WWE! I didn’t have the best of luck since I arrived! I will not let this stop me from achieving to be great! I’ve worked hard on the indies for 15 years! Now let’s get back to work! 30 days. Accepting bookings: booklanceanoai@gmail.com”