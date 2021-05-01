Lance Archer traded shots with Sami Callihan on Twitter.

The exchange between the AEW and Impact Wrestling stars started when a fan asked if he would consider going back to Impact Wrestling.

The fan asked: “@LanceHoyt would you ever consider showing up on @IMPACTWRESTLING again? (I know it was TNA when you was there).”

Archer replied with, “They’re scared of the Murderhawk Monster cus they know……everybody dies”

Callihan chimed in with, “Psssshhh, I ain’t scared of you or your ponytail. I’ll cut off your toes.”

They’re scared of the Murderhawk Monster cus they know…… pic.twitter.com/9w9sN3a2mA — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 1, 2021

Psssshhh, I ain’t scared of you or your ponytail. I’ll cut off your toes. https://t.co/azjibyDBWg — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) May 1, 2021

Is that cuz you’re not tall enough to reach anything else??? 🤔 https://t.co/7xUL38EIjm — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 1, 2021