AEW star and new IWGP United States champion Lance Archer issued a short statement on Twitter earlier today announcing that he will no longer be competing at this evening’s SWE Fury event in Lubbock, Texas.

The Murderhawk Monster was set to do battle with Big CaZXL (aka W. Morrissey in IMPACT), but says that due to his brutal contest with Jon Moxley from last week’s Fyter Fest and his scheduled title defense against Hikuleo at next week’s Fight For The fallen he thought it best to take this time to recover.

Archer writes, “So. Unfortunately I will NOT be appearing in Lubbock TX today for @SWEFuryTV. I want to thank #SWEFURY for their understanding that after my Brutal match on Wed and a Big match scheduled for this Wednesday. It was in everyone’s best interest that I take this time to recover.”

See his tweet below.