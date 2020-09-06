Lance Archer is your new number one contender for the AEW world championship.

The Murderhawk Monster earned the opportunity by winning the Casino Battle Royal matchup on tonight’s ALL OUT pay per view from Daily’s Place in Florida. He last eliminated Eddie Kingston thanks to a distraction from his manager, Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

Your winner of the #CasinoBattleRoyale – The "Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer! pic.twitter.com/jn5yQcssfz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020

No word on when Archer would be potentially challenging for the title. However, his opponent will determined later this evening. Full results to tonight’s ALL OUT pay per view can be found here.