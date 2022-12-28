Lance Archer has his eyes set on the AEW world championship and is looking forward to potentially kicking MJF’s ass.

The Murderhawk Monster discussed this topic during his recent interview on Busted Open Radio, where he went ahead and praised the Salt of the Earth for being a great representation of what AEW offers. Highlights from Archer’s conversation can be seen below.

Says winning the AEW world title is one of his main goals:

It’s always one of my goals. I’ve fought for the title two different times against Jon Moxley and ‘Hangman’ Page. So the fact that MJF is the champion right now, he’s definitely somebody’s ass I want to kick, because he’s holding the title.

Has high praise for MJF:

I think he’s a great representation of AEW and pro wrestling as a whole. He absolutely captures everybody’s attention every single time he’s out there. The stories that were told leading up to him getting to this point are what makes pro wrestling so much fun to watch. … He’s one of those talents that makes people love to hate him, which is a great thing for this business, but he always has a target on his back because of that. Now that he’s champion, that target has become huge. So I think he’s a great champion right now. I’d love to kick his ass and take it off of him.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)