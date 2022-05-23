AEW star Lance Archer recently joined NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included the Murderhawk Monster revealing what he hopes to be doing at the upcoming AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Hopes to team with Suzuki-Gun at the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV:

“That’s the crazy thing because I’ve worked with New Japan for nine years. So to say ‘Is there a dream match?’. I’ve pretty much had them luckily. So I don’t know if there is anybody specific I’d like to have a dream match with because again, I’ve had a chance to work with them. I’m wearing Suzuki-gun’s outfit right now, I’m Suzuki-gun forever. So the possibility of teaming with Suzuki or even more with Suzuki-gun at Forbidden Door, I think that would be a lot of fun for myself and for the fans. Suzuki and I got to tag together against Moxley and Eddie Kingston in New York at Arthur Ashe, which was an amazing experience in itself. But at Forbidden Door, I think it’s already sold out, close to 15,000 tickets and I don’t think one match has been announced yet. So the fans are clamoring for it. As a group, as Suzuki-gun, I think that’d be a lot of fun.”

Thinks the faction should face-off against the House of Black:

“I’ll throw out a possible fun dream match because the two guys just fought last week. Brody King fought [Minoru] Suzuki at New Japan’s [Capital Collision]. So they had a battle, so why not Suzuki-gun vs. House Of Black? That’d be cool.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)