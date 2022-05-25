AEW star and former IWGP U.S. champion Lance Archer recently spoke with NBC Sports Ten podcast to discuss the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, and how he feels about not being on the card. The Murderhawk Monster also touches on his stint on MMA commentary, and how much he would enjoyed doing it. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s not disappointed to be missing Double or Nothing before crediting AEW’s stacked roster:

No [I’m not disappointed I’m not on Double or Nothing]. It’s wrestling man. That’s just how things are. We have an amazingly stacked roster so sometimes you’re a part of it, sometimes you’re not. Guess what? Doesn’t mean I might not show up and kick the crap out of whoever wins that championship match. Just because I’m not ‘written down’ on the card doesn’t mean I’m not gonna show up and make my name be heard.

Recalls doing commentary for MMA and how he wouldn’t mind getting into the commentary side of things down the line:

I have no idea [if I’ll do commentary in AEW]. Back in like 2017, I had a back surgery and there was a company in Austin, Texas called WrestleCircus and they were kind enough to let me do commentary while I was in the healing process and I actually had a lot of fun doing that. The commentary spot for the MMA company, it’s called XKO [Xtreme Knockout]. It’s here in Dallas, Texas and they run a very high quality company and [the] family that runs it used to run pro wrestling. It’s kind of where I got my start, a company called PCW, Professional Championship Wrestling in Arlington, Texas and then since, they’ve gotten just strictly into MMA, XKO and I stopped by the show. It was one of the weekends I actually had the day to go and watch the show and the event and see the family and talk to everybody. I was ringside and the guy who’s doing commentary was like, ‘Lance! You wanna jump on commentary?’ I was like, ‘Sure, why not?’ I don’t know a lot about mixed martial arts. You obviously can be a fan just by watching the guys fight and the fight that I did commentary for was a very long fight, around 37 seconds [Archer laughed]. 37 seconds man, it was hilarious. I think the kid who won, won with a submission and it was just really quick and it was really good. So it’d be fun to do it more often. I don’t know if the fan base can handle my killer commentary.

