On last night’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break AEW announced that “Hangman” Adam Page will be defending the world title against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch on the February 9th edition of Dynamite on TBS.

Archer has since taken to Twitter to comment on the bout, where the Murderhawk Monster promises to ruin the promotion’s plans and deal some serious damage to their “poster boy.” His full statement reads:

THEY @AEW and the “Powers that be” will down play this match. THEY will try an protect their “poster boy”. But I’m gonna F up their plans. I’m gonna shake their world to its core. I’m gonna do what most think is NOT gonna happen cus they think they’re “smart” WAKE UP ya Sheep!

You can see Archer’s tweet, along with the video vignette hyping the matchup, below.