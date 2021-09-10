During an interview with NJPW, Lance Archer spoke on his interest in returning to NJPW. Here’s what he had to say:

Japan is what helped change my career for the best. I have friends there, people I consider family there, all because of the opportunities NJPW gave me for all those years. It’s such a shame that we’ve had to deal with COVID, but hopefully we find a way forward for this soon and we can all travel again, see Japan, experience Japan again and understand what an amazing country it is. And then to experience Japanese crowds again, in whatever capacity is something I’m excited for. When I signed with AEW, one of the key points for me was that if the opportunity came along with NJPW, and it didn’t interfere with my schedule, then I would be able to do it. As soon as we can figure out the real world stuff, then I’m looking forward to what would be for me the chance to come home. Back in a Japanese ring, and representing AEW and NJPW together.

Credit: NJPW.