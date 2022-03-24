Lance Archer made an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he opened up on having WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts as his manager in AEW:

“A couple of different people were brought up, and Jake was the one that I felt matched the most with me just physically and style and things like that. I understood it. The fans are a lot smarter, and we did have a lot of fans that knew the New Japan product. But AEW was still an American product, a Western product. There were a lot of fans that hadn’t watched New Japan, and I’ve been out of the American wrestling scene for nearly nine years. Even when I first started, people were like, ‘Oh, is that the dude from Rock and Rave?’ That’s how far back they were thinking. They’re like, ‘Oh my God, that was like 12 or 15 years ago that happened.’ So they hadn’t seen me. They didn’t know me. They didn’t know this version of me. Jake is a legend. He’s somebody that everybody knows and can associate with one way or another generationally, and he can talk like no other. I like to believe that I can cut a pretty decent promo, and I’ve gotten a lot better at it, but that was never my strong suit. My strong suit was being that intimidating force in the ring. Jake was a guy that could cut that promo and tell your story without even doing anything physically.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription