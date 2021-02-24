AEW star Lance Archer recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype this evening’s Dynamite on TNT, where the Murderhawk Monster will be taking on Rey Fenix for a spot in the upcoming Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the March 7th Revolution pay per view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Compares Fenix to the likes of AJ Styles and Will Ospreay:

You’re going to witness beautiful brutality. Fénix is amazing, everything he does is beautiful, and my style is savage and brutal. This clash of styles is something I really want, like when I worked with AJ Styles or Will Ospreay, and Fénix is on that same level. He’s unique in ways that no one else can come close to touching.

Calls himself a seasoned vet:

It’s been a lot of fun trying to find my way, and I’m hitting my stride. I’ve been around the business for a while, I consider myself seasoned, and I know you have to be adaptable. If I stayed who I was five years ago, I’d never be where I am right now.

Getting to showcase himself in the main event with the likes of Moxley, KENTA, and Kenny Omega:

Teaming with Moxley against Kenta and Kenny was a staple moment for me in this business. That’s a main event spot with three of the top guys, and that’s the opportunity I was looking for to prove I am a top guy, too. Kenny makes me step up my game. I believe I’m on his level. Now whether the audience sees me that way is a whole different story, and it’s my responsibility to show that and put it in people’s minds that I am on his level.

Says he’s looking forward to his match with Fenix: