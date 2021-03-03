All Elite Wrestling Star Lance Archer recently joined the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast.

During it, he reflected on his battle with the coronavirus in September of last year.

“I have a very different opinion on it in comparison. For me, it was like an annoying head cold so other than that, I’ve been great. Honestly, I didn’t even believe I had it until I lost smell and then I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I do’ and I never had any kind of major cough, I never had any severe fever, I never had any issues. I stayed home and did my due diligence but I stayed home, I trained, I worked out and did cardio and I have a small gym here. It never really slowed me down other than not being able to smell my food for a week-and-a-half.”