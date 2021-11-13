On October 23rd AEW star Lance Archer landed right on his head after a moonsault attempt during his world title eliminator matchup against Eddie Kingston from the October 23rd edition of Dynamite on TNT. The Murderhawk Monster was able to finish the bout, but was noticeably shaken up afterwards.

According to Wrestling Inc, Archer sustained a concussion from the spot, which is why he has not been seen on AEW programming. The report mentions that he is backstage for tonight’s Full Gear pay per view in Minneapolis.

