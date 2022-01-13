Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS featured the return of superstar Lance Archer, who had been out of action since October due to a neck injury suffered in the world title eliminator tournament.

The Murderhawk Monster made an immediate impact with his return by attacking current world champion “Hangman” Adam Page after his confrontation with American top Team’s Dan Lambert.

#LanceArcher is BACK and making a STATEMENT in his return!

#LanceArcher is BACK and making a STATEMENT in his return!

