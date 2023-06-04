Lance Archer reveals he’s been dealing with an injury.

The Murderhawk Monster battled Will Ospreay at this morning’s NJPW Dominion pay-per-view, a match that Ospreay would win to earn a shot at Kenny Omega and the IWGP United States Championship. In a post match interview Archer told the NJPW press that he has not wrestled very much because he’s had a torn tricep. However, he now states that he is back and warns talent from AEW and NJPW that he is coming for them.

There’s a reason I haven’t been wrestling a lot and it has nothing to do with bad booking you dumb shits. What everyone doesn’t even realize is that I’ve been battling a torn tricep. I’ve kept it quiet, I didn’t tell everybody because I don’t need your sympathy. I don’t need your get well wishes. I just needed time, and now I’m back.

Archer also takes shots at the AEW and NJPW marks who have complained about him missing time. You can check out the entire interview below.

(If quotes are used please credit Wrestling Headlines for the transcription)