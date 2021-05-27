AEW star Lance Archer recently spoke with WrestleTalk about the possibility of the promotion adding a super-heavyweight “hoss” title, and who the Murderhawk Monster thinks would be suitable competitors for the fictional belt, including himself of course. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he would be game for AEW to introduce a super-heavyweight title:

As one of those big hosses, I’d be all game for it. You never know, obviously the show is expanding, we get a second show starting in August called Rampage, and everything’s going to be moving forward in a good way, especially if the world continues to get better and move forward.

Names guys like Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs as potential contenders for the belt: