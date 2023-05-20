Lance Archer sends a final message to Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay ahead of tomorrow’s NJPW Resurgence event in Long Beach.

The Murderhawk Monster will face the winner of the Tanahashi and Ospreay match in Osaka, and the winner of that bout goes on to challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship. Archer calmly warns all three men that his time is now and that he’s ready to take back the title that he lost to Tanahashi back in 2021.

You know what. This is earlier than I said. But hear ya go @njpwglobal @njpw1972 @NJPWofAmerica My quick thoughts on @tanahashi1_100 & @WillOspreay match for tomorrow 5/21/23 in LA!

I’ll be in Osaka 6/4/23 waiting boys! https://t.co/HjWMcDLweI pic.twitter.com/rSlLu3P4q8 — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 20, 2023

You can check out the full card to NJPW Resurgence by clicking here.