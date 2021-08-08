AEW’s Lance Archer did a Q&A on his Twitter account. During it, he revealed that he considered leaving wrestling for good. Here are some of the highlights:
If he ever considered leaving wrestling:
“Ehhhh. Tried out for Cirque a cpl yrs ago. Had I got the part. Money and benefits were pretty dang good.”
Who he wants to face on the AEW roster:
“Kenny cuz he’s Champ.”
His goal in wrestling:
“Be considered one of the best big men.”
Let’s do a KILLER Q&A! pic.twitter.com/AcuFn6Ewje
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) August 8, 2021