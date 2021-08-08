AEW’s Lance Archer did a Q&A on his Twitter account. During it, he revealed that he considered leaving wrestling for good. Here are some of the highlights:

If he ever considered leaving wrestling:

“Ehhhh. Tried out for Cirque a cpl yrs ago. Had I got the part. Money and benefits were pretty dang good.”

Who he wants to face on the AEW roster:

“Kenny cuz he’s Champ.”

His goal in wrestling:

“Be considered one of the best big men.”