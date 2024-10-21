During the latest edition of his “The Hawk’s Nest” podcast, Lance Archer commented on his new tag team with Brian Cage and the two men wanting to work together for awhile now.

Archer said, “I think it’s a good combination. It’s a combination that we’ve tried to have happen a few different times. We’ve fought each other on the independent scene, we’ve never actually fought each other in AEW. We’ve called each other out at different times. But I think you’ve got The Machine, you’ve got The Monster, you throw us together, who knows what the hell’s gonna happen?“

Prior to being injured back in April, Powerhouse Hobbs was a member of the Don Callis Family.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “In The Kliq” podcast, Hobbs commented on the group’s recent success and whether he’s still part of the faction. He said,

“Am I [still in it]? I’m very happy for [Konosuke] Takeshita. Very happy for him. Very happy that this angry, mean version of Kyle Fletcher showed up. So I’m very proud of those two guys. I prefer sometimes just to sit back and watch everybody. I’ve got my eye on everyone. No one’s excluded. If you’re breathing and you have a full-time contract on that roster — you know, fair game.“