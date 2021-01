Lance Archer kept his same look when he debuted for AEW, but that could be changing.

The Murderhawk Monster posted a photo of a clump of his hair on social media with “welp” in the caption. Check it out here:

Welp! pic.twitter.com/Uhm2YMHfCH — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) January 11, 2021

This week’s second night of New Year’s Smash was taped last week. So unless he shows off the new look on social media, fans will have to wait a week to see it.