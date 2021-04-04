AEW star Lance Archer mentioned on Twitter that he dealt with a fan who trolled him when he wore his AEW mask and began to bash the company to his face.

Archer didn’t think the fan recognized him. Either way, he took to Twitter to comment on it.

“Real life TROLL moment yesterday at store. (Don’t think kid realized who I was w hat & mask on) Wearing AEW mask. Kid proceeded to talk trash bout AEW in a way I’ve only seen online. A. No discipline at home obviously. B. No fear of consequences in 2021! I LAUGHED LOUDLY! S0! Imagine that. Ppl couldn’t understand what I was trying to say here. It’s NOT that the kid had a different opinion. Or likes something else. He absolutely can & I’m ok with difference of opinion. It was his Unsolicited, RUDE & Disrespectful approach. I was minding my own biz!”

