A new matchup and segment has been announced for the July 31st edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Will Ospreay will take on Lance Archer in singles-action, reigniting a feud that started back in NJPW many years ago. Then, Renee Paquette will sit down with Mariah May for an interview ahead of May’s clash with Toni Storm at All In.

Line em up and the 'Murderhawk Monster' Lance Archer will knock em down as he has his sights set on his opponent this Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite – Will Ospreay! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@LanceHoyt pic.twitter.com/Zfe0WlTN55 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2024

-Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

-Bryan Danielson to speak

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander CMLL Women’s World Championship Eliminator

-Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette