AEW star Lance Archer took to Twitter to hype up his showdown with Wardlown on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. The Murderhawk Monster writes, “I don’t need

@The_MJF money. I’m doing this because I like to brawl! And @RealWardlow and i go Blood for Blood and by the buckets on Wednesday!”

I don’t need @The_MJF money. I’m doing this because I like to brawl! And @RealWardlow and i go Blood for Blood and by the buckets on Wednesday! @AEW @AEWonTV #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/RVIsn2GH5h — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) April 24, 2022

Chris Jericho commented on a viral video of a wedding reception where the hosts dressed up like himself and The Rock, which ended in the fake Rock sending the fake Jericho through a table. The Demo God writes, “Possibly the greatest wedding reception EEVVEERR….except for the fact I had to do the job to @therock again! Congrats to @a_poonia5 and his lovely bride!! @barstoolsports @AEW.”