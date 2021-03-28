– It’s been well documented that Peacock has been reviewing 17,000 hours of WWE content and taking out material that doesn’t go with their standards and practices.

Lance Storm initially reacted and suggested he was fine because he had the international version of the Network, which is also making edits to its own content. However, once he learned the latter part of that news, he was not very happy about it.

“I just checked, the Peacock edits are on the regular WWE Network too. Mania six skips from Beefcake to the Hart Foundation match. If you select the Piper/Bad News match it goes right to the Hart Foundation. I hope everyone kept the their Box Sets of DVDs of VHS tapes. At least you guys in the US get all the other NBC content and a price cut. We just lose content up here in Canada.”

At least you guys in the US get all the other NBC content and a price cut. We just lose content up here in Canada 🇨🇦 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 26, 2021

– WWE NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter to make it known that he does not have any “isms” or “phobias” as far as religion or political beliefs are concerned.