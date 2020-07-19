Lance Storm Announces He Is Officially Unemployed, Chris Jericho Tells WWE To “Get Their Heads Out Of Their A**” And Hire Him Back

Former WWE producer Lance Storm, who was reportedly furloughed as apart of the COVID-19 cutbacks back in April, announced on Twitter this morning that he is officially unemployed for the first time since 1994. The Canadian legend writes, “For what it’s worth I am now officially unemployed. First time since I left SMW in Nov. 1994.”
AEW superstar Chris Jericho and long-time friend of Storm responded by telling WWE to get their “heads out of their asses” and hire him back. His official statement reads, “In this biz? That’s a hell of a run! Now @WWE needs to pull their heads out of their collective asses and re-hire you!”
Storm and Jericho wrestled their first professional matches together, and have both gone on record saying they would want to wrestle their final match together as well.
