The legendary Lance Storm recently took to Twitter to comment on the 31-year anniversary of his pro-wrestling debut, which took place against current AEW superstar Chris Jericho in their home-country of Canada.

Storm writes, “31 years ago today I made my pro wrestling debut going to a time limit draw with @IAmJericho I also took part in the Royal Rumble style main event of the show, which I won. A crazy journey.”

Storm’s success in the industry cannot be denied as he is a former WWE Intercontinental champion, WWE tag champion, WCW hardcore champion, WCW cruiserweight champion, WCW U.S. champion, and held multiple other titles in ECW, and other indie federations. Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked him in the top 15 wrestlers in 2001, and he has since continued his work as a producer.

