Lance Storm made his weekly appearance on Figure Four Daily to talk about a wide range of topics with Bryan Alvarez.

During it, he mentioned that he’s not a fan of The Miz winning the WWE Title from Drew McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

“I like Miz, but I do not agree with, or like him being World Champion. It’s not even a reflection on him per say, as he is not presented, or at least wasn’t up until Sunday, in my opinion, as even a top 10 guy. I’m very old school and to me the World Title needs to be on the top guy. That’s why Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff never had a World Title run because they weren’t the top guy. Hulk Hogan was. Then I think it sends a better message to lapsed fans and hopefully fans that you’re trying to recruit when they tune in and say, ‘Who’s the World Champ? And you say, and they say, holy sh*t, he’s the guy.’ But if you were to be just a lapsed fan or someone who’s never watched wrestling before and you tune in and you saw Miz the week before and then you find out he’s the World Champion, I don’t think it sends the right message. To me, the title should be on the top guy, or at worst, if you have say, let’s use Sting, Luger and Flair in ‘88. With Sting and Luger, fans may have thought they were the top guys that were the best, but Flair was the best heel at that moment and them chasing him for the title because you think they are even better than Ric is fine. But, I think if you went down the roster, Miz was losing handicap matches to people the week before or two weeks before. To me, he’s just not presented as a top 10 guy, so I don’t think at that point having your championship on him is a good image. But, that’s my personal view.”