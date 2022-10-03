Impact Wrestling hasn’t been considered the second biggest wrestling promotion that it once was in many years with the expansion of New Japan Pro Wrestling and later the launch of All Elite Wrestling.

Lance Storm, who works as a producer/coach for Impact Wrestling, sees the hard work put in by everyone that works for the promotion and recently had an interesting take on Twitter in a response to one fan asking why the promotion is underrated:

“It’s a saturated market with lots of wrestling. I think because of that, fewer people give Impact a chance. Anye who gives us 4 weeks of their time, will realize we have a great in ring product, angles/stories that make sense, and the best commentary team going.”