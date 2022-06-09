Lance Storm returned to Impact Wrestling as a producer and coach after he had previously done some work with the company in 2019. Later that year, he began his duties as a producer for WWE but was let go due to the COVID-19 pandemic

He was interviewed by Ariel Helwani and during it, he explained the differences in producing for both companies.

“Again, the experience I had when I worked with IMPACT the first time, it’s like, I liked everybody. I liked the atmosphere. There’s a really great team atmosphere and that to me is the real big difference maker that I noticed between when I was in WWE and not to bury WWE, they have their thing and live TV is different but, when you’re sitting on headset in WWE, it feels confrontational and when you’re sitting on headset in IMPACT, it feels collaborative. You’ve got the Director who’s asking, you’ve got Josh [Matthews] who’s doing — but it all feels like we’re all trying our best and if something happens that doesn’t go as perfectly as you want, it feels like we’re all just gonna try to figure out how we can make it better next time rather than feeling like you’ve been pointed out and chastised for something and it’s just, atmosphere is so much more rewarding when it feels collaborative than confrontational.”

