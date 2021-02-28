Lance Storm made his weekly appearance on Figure Four Daily to talk about a wide range of topics with Bryan Alvarez.

During it, he talked about how he thinks the Money in the Bank contract is a bad idea especially since he’s not a fan of The Miz winning the WWE Title twice due to this gimmick.

“It’s a snowball effect rolling downhill. The Money in the Bank turned into this credibility, damaging situation, where you created a situation that, by design, allows completely undeserving people to be World Champion. Can you imagine UFC coming up with a situation where, very easily, a number nine or number 10 ranked fighter could just come in and beat GSP in his prime, or Jon Jones in his prime. You wouldn’t set up a situation that was so unfair that the guy that’s so much better and your World Champion can lose. The fact that this person, and again, let’s look at the chain of events, someone dropped a briefcase and Otis caught it. Miz did some kind of bullsh*t screwjob thing so he managed to beat Otis. Because of that, he gets to watch Drew McIntyre fight in this incredible cage match for a long period of time where he defends his title so honorably, and then he rials up Bobby Lashley to kick the living sh*t out of him so he can just come in and be World Champion. To me, that’s not a good story because the story is that our World Championship is on someone who’s completely undeserving. That’s the story. That’s not even my opinion of Miz. The story is he’s completely undeserving and shouldn’t have it. But, why is there a situation in place created by the company that would make it plausible for someone so undeserving to be World Champ?”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co